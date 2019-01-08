FORBES AFRICA Under 30 2019 Nominations Open!

Forbes Africa is on the hunt for Africans under the age of 30, who are building brands, creating jobs and representing and transforming the continent.

Attention entrepreneurs,creatives, sport stars and technology geeks — the 2019 FORBES AFRICA Under 30 nominations are now open. FORBES AFRICA is on the hunt for Africans under the age of 30, who are building brands, creating jobs and representing and transforming the continent, to join the Under 30 community of 2019.

Each year, FORBES AFRICA looks for resilient self-starters, innovators, entrepreneurs and disruptors who have the acumen to stay the course in their chosen field, come what may. Past honorees include Kwesta, Nomzamo Mbatha, Ink Eze, Isaya Yunge,Jokate Mwegelo, Yannick Nzonde, Gilbert Eugene Peters, Yemi Alade, Vere Shaba, Kevin Lubega, Davido, Rivo Mhlari, Nasty C and Wiz Kid.

“2019 will be the fifth anniversary of the FORBES AFRICA Under 30 list. Every year, there emerges, in the continent of a billion-plus people, young luminaries who are blazing a trail to the finish line, and the idea of the list is to unearth and uncover them on their way up,”says FORBES AFRICA’s Managing Editor, Methil Renuka.

In addition to the three categories – Creatives, Technology and Business in 2018, this year,FORBES AFRICA introduces a new category — Sport.

“Leaders are also born in the world of sport.It requires grit and determination to be a game-changer and they definitely need to be celebrated early,” says Renuka.

If you think you have what it takes to be on this year’s list or know an entrepreneur, creative or technology entrepreneur or sports star under 30 with a proven track-record on the continent – introduce them to FORBES AFRICA by submitting your nomination.

Nominations close on 15 February 2019.

Nominations criteria:

Business and Technology categories

Must bean entrepreneur aged 29 or younger on 30 June 2019 Should have a legitimate REGISTERED business on the continent Business or businesses should be two years or older Nominees must have risked own money and have a social impact Must be profit generating Must employ people in Africa All applications must be in English

Sports Category

Must be a sports person aged 29 or younger on 30 June 2019 Must be representing an African team Should have a proven track record of no less than two years Should be making significant earnings Should have some endorsement deals Entrepreneurship and social impact is a plus All applications must be in English

Creatives

Must be a creative aged 29 or younger on 30 June 2019 Must be from or based in Africa Should be making significant earnings Should have a proven creative record of no less than two years Must have social influence Entrepreneurship and social impact is a plus All applications must be in English

Your entry should include:

Country

Full Name

Company name/Team

A short reason why they should be an Under 30

Links of published material about nominee

Contact information

Share your photographs, via email. Nominations must be sent to Ancillar Mangena:

[email protected] or [email protected]

All nominees will be vetted by a panel, FORBES AFRICA editors and the editorial team.