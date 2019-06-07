JOHANNESBURG, 22 May 2019: Africa’s leading business awards, the All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA™) in Partnership with CNBC Africa, make a return for a 9th year, with their commitment to recognizing remarkable business leadership on the continent.

Organisations and business leaders from across the continent, can now submit their nomination via the AABLA™ website in one or more of the following categories:

Young Business Leader of the Year

Business Woman of the Year

Industrialist of the Year

Innovator of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Company of the Year

Business Leader of the Year

Philanthropist of the Year

The 2019 AABLA™ will see an additional category join an already distinguished line-up of recognitions, namely ‘CFO of the Year’.

The categories ‘African of the Year’ and the celebrated ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ will be selected by the 2019 AABLA™ Judging Committee.

As so many who have gone before can attest, an AABLA recognition is truly the pinnacle of any business leaders career, as the award embodies accomplishment, triumph of the odds and a first among peers, characteristic of the marque.

“I’m just delighted and I appreciate this award so much,” said an emotional Sol Kerzner, recipient of the 2018 AABLA™ All Africa Lifetime Achievement Award at the All Africa Grand Finale. “I am just so happy to be here today to receive this award. It means just so much to me to receive this, right here in South Africa, where it began for me,” he concluded.

The full list of 2018 AABLA™ All Africa Winners include:

All Africa Business Leader of the Year

Peter Mountford

Super Group, CEO

All Africa Business Woman of the Year

Nomkhita Nqweni

ABSA Wealth, Investment Management and Insurance, CEO

All Africa Entrepreneur of the Year

Thembalihle Baloyi

Discovery Insure, Founder and Executive Director

All Africa Industrialist of the Year

Quinton Uren Jendamark Automation, Managing Director

All Africa Company of the Year

Ethiopian Airlines

All Africa Young Business Leader of the Year

Dr. Elikem Tamaklo

Nyaho Medical Centre, Managing Director

All Africa Innovator of the Year

James Paterson & Benjamin Meltzer

Aerobotics, Co-Founders

All Africa Philanthropist of the Year

Sir Donald Gordon

Donald Gordon Foundation, Founder

All Africa Lifetime Achievement Award

Solomon Kerzner

All Africa African of the Year

His Excellency Paul Kagame

President of the Republic of Rwanda

The 2019 AABLA™ Grand Finale on December 5 will embody true luxury and epicurean pleasure for those wanting to indulge in an extravagant gala dinner, whilst networking with some of Africa’s most notable business pioneers, celebrities and public sector leaders.

Nominations will close on 15 July 2019 at midnight. For more information and to submit a nomination, visit www.aablawards.com and follow the 9th All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA™) in Partnership with CNBC Africa on Social Media: @aablawards and #AABLA2019.

Tables to the main event are available to acquire, with prices starting from R50’000 for seating of 10 guests. Booking details available at www.aablawards.com

The AABLA™ are proudly produced and managed by ABN Event Productions.