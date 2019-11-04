The Diamond Conference speaks to the core aspirations of the partnership between Government and De Beers Group in support of the aspirations of our producer governments to continue to play a leadership role in the diamond value chain and create economic impact for the communities.

Africa is the world’s largest producer of diamonds, producing as much as 50% of global production. To date, Africa has produced over 75%, in value, of the world’s diamonds with more than 1.9 billion carats worth an estimated $US 158 billion mined.

The Diamond Conference is the only Diamond specific forum on the African continent and over the past 4 years has evolved in size, influence and significance as a key platform for engagement for the global Diamond Industry.

The theme of the 2019 conference is:

Consumer | Community | Cluster Development | Collaboration

In accordance with the principles of the De Beers value proposition the 2019 Diamond conference will further facilitate our engagement strategy with a primary focus on the 4Cs:

Consumer Confidence – the changing consumer landscape, trends and its impact on the diamond value chain.

Community – The importance of establishing a multi-stakeholder approach to enhancing the sustainability of diamond equity focusing on Economic, Social and Environmental imperatives.

Cluster Development – in terms of the diamond supply chain, innovation, disruption and various factors that impact the industry directly or indirectly. There is need to explore the opportunity to create a self-regulating, evidence-based innovation pipeline that will support commercial longevity in the current global context.

Collaboration – the value of collaborative relationships to address shared risks that impact the diamond sector.

For more visit http://www.thebotswanadiamondconference.com/index.html

Content provided by De Beers Group