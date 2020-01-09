FORBES AFRICA is on the hunt for Africans under the age of 30, who are building brands, creating jobs and transforming the continent, to join our Under 30 community for 2020.

JOHANNESBURG, 07 January 2020: Attention entrepreneurs, creatives, sport stars and technology geeks — the 2020 FORBES AFRICA Under 30 nominations are now officially open.

The FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 list is the most-anticipated list of game-changers on the continent and this year, we are on the hunt for 30 of Africa’s brightest achievers under the age of 30 spanning these categories: Business, Technology, Creatives and Sport.

Each year, FORBES AFRICA looks for resilient self-starters, innovators, entrepreneurs and disruptors who have the acumen to stay the course in their chosen field, come what may.

Past honorees include Sho Madjozi, Bruce Diale, Karabo Poppy, Kwesta, Nomzamo Mbatha, Burna Boy, Nthabiseng Mosia, Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, Henrich Akomolafe, Davido, Yemi Alade, Vere Shaba, Nasty C and WizKid.

What’s different this year is that we have whittled down the list to just 30 finalists, making the competition stiff and the vetting process even more rigorous.

Says FORBES AFRICA’s Managing Editor, Renuka Methil: “The start of a new decade means the unraveling of fresh talent on the African continent. I can’t wait to see the potential billionaires who will land up on our desks. Our coveted sixth annual Under 30 list will herald some of the decade’s biggest names in business and life.”

If you think you have what it takes to be on this year’s list or know an entrepreneur, creative, technology entrepreneur or sports star under 30 with a proven track-record on the continent – introduce them to FORBES AFRICA by applying or submitting your nomination.

NOMINATIONS CRITERIA:

Business and Technology categories

Must be an entrepreneur/founder aged 29 or younger on 31 March 2020 Should have a legitimate REGISTERED business on the continent Business/businesses should be two years or older Nominees must have risked own money and have a social impact Must be profit generating Must employ people in Africa All applications must be in English Should be available and prepared to participate in the Under 30 Meet-Up

Sports category

Must be a sports person aged 29 or younger on 31 March 2020 Must be representing an African team Should have a proven track record of no less than two years Should be making significant earnings Should have some endorsement deals Entrepreneurship and social impact is a plus All applications must be in English Should be available and prepared to participate in the Under 30 Meet-Up

Creatives category

Must be a creative aged 29 or younger on 31 March 2020 Must be from or based in Africa Should be making significant earnings Should have a proven creative record of no less than two years Must have social influence Entrepreneurship and social impact is a plus All applications must be in English Should be available and prepared to participate in the Under 30 Meet-Up

Your entry should include:

Country

Full Names

Company name/Team you are applying with

A short motivation on why you should be on the list

A short profile on self and company

Links to published material / news clippings about nominee

All social media handles

Contact information

High-res images of yourself

Nominations must be sent via email to FORBES AFRICA journalist and curator of the list, Karen Mwendera, on [email protected]

Nominations close on 3 February 2020.