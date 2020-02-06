PRESS RELEASE

New strategies to advance inclusion and grow female leadership to be discussed at 2020 FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit.

A unique collection of the continent’s most influential women and contrarians from a cross-section of industries will be creating a new discourse about dismantling power structures and how business and society must urgently incorporate truly inclusive cultures, at the 2020 FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit.

The 5th edition of this dynamic event will be taking place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC Complex in Durban on Friday, 6 March, focusing on the theme, ‘The Ceiling Crashers 2.0: Power with Purpose’. The summit will be followed by the FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Awards Gala Dinner.

“The FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit has grown in stature and success over the years, and our milestone fifth instalment promises to be the biggest yet with the pioneers and path-breakers who are some of Africa’s most powerful women. There will be some dynamic discussions about growing the number of women in leadership that government and business need to mandatorily factor into their strategies,” says Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of FORBES WOMAN AFRICA.

[COMMENT from Forbes Woman Africa KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson]

The event, which is hosted annually in honour of International Women’s Day, is anticipated to draw an audience of around 1,000 leading women. Through hard-hitting talks, fireside chats and insightful panel sessions centred on ‘ceiling crashers’, attendees will be inspired to make meaningful changes within their own industries, secure in the knowledge that they have the support of these innovative allies.

The FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Awards Gala Dinner, which is hosted the evening of the summit, is an opportunity to recognise those who are trailblazers and role models who have created a new narrative within their industries. By challenging authority and ‘old school’ traditions, they are enabling future generations to live in a better and more equal world.

How to get involved:

You can become a part of the change through a number of avenues, either by booking a ticket to attend the event (https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1496991848); coming on board as an event sponsor or sponsoring a mentee; or by exhibiting at the market place.

Contact details:

Office: +27 (11) 384 0300

Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities: [email protected]

Media partnerships and press accreditation: [email protected]

Events Manager: [email protected]

Event-related queries: [email protected]