How South Africans are using their mobile phones

Almost half of mobile internet users in South Africa (45%), access the web on their smartphones more than eight times a day.

By Opera

According to Opera’s State of the mobile web report Q1 2018, 35 percent of South Africans prefer to access social media through their mobile browser. One third of the surveyed internet users believe a mobile browser offers them more privacy features than a standalone social media app.

As these users constantly browse the web and access it an average of 8 times a day, online privacy concerns seem to be on the rise: Thirty percent of South Africans consider that private browsing is more important for them than accessing social media.

According to anonymous information on Opera Mini usage patterns during the first quarter of 2018, half a million more people have accessed Facebook through their browser in comparison to the year before. This sudden spike may have been influenced by recent privacy concerns associated with the social media platform.

Despite recent news, South Africans remain loyal to Facebook with 71 percent of the respondents using it as their social media platform of choice. Instagram follows at 32 percent, while Pinterest, Twitter and LinkedIn trail at 17, 14 and 13 percent, respectively.

Women go shopping online and seek lifestyle information, while men seek sports and technology videos

High growth of Opera News App shows shift in news consumption

The report also shows a spike in news consumption with 2 million articles read per week on Opera News, which has become the favorite news app in the country. An analysis of the anonymous user data shows that news seekers in the country are mainly interested in categories such as crime, sports, politics, and entertainment.

Strong passion for the red devils

South African mobile users are interacting more and more with their favorite football clubs on Opera News. According to data gathered from the app, Manchester united remains the most followed football club in South Africa with more than 4000 followers. Every second user of Opera News who is interested in football is searching for information about Manchester United. Other popular clubs in the country are Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Manchester City, the current contestants for a place in the semifinals of UEFA Champions League.

Methodology

Opera used qualitative methodology to conduct the study. 49 percent of the studied sample of 600 respondents were women, while 51 percent were men. The participants responded to a series of questions regarding their behaviors and everyday use of the internet, as well as the functionalities they find most attractive in a browser. In addition, Opera used anonymous usage behavior data from the Opera Mini and Opera News apps.