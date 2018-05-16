Remember the dress rage? Now ‘yanny’ or ‘laurel’ are causing a stir

In 2015 the dress of disputed colours caused a stir on the internet, now it is the below audio. Some hear 'yanny' others 'laurel'.

By
CNBC Africa
-
0

According to Quartz, what you hear could be due to audio cognition. “The way you hear sound is influenced by your life in sound—what you know about sound,” neurobiologist Nina Kraus, who runs Brainvolts, told the publication.

In other words Quartz states: “Once you are trained to hear a sound, you’re more easily able to hear that sound. And sound trains the brain very quickly”.

