Do you work in an open plan office? Here’s why it is bad for you…

By Sage

Open plan offices are a staple of working life in the modern age. In fact, 80% of US businesses use it as their preferred office arrangement, with others globally following suit, led by a plethora of the world’s leading businesses such as Apple, Google and Facebook. But how did it become the defacto layout for most new businesses and are there better alternatives?

Research has shown that the open plan office has many benefits, specifically in creative workspaces. However, there are plenty of negatives too, as the layout has a direct correlation and contribution to staff absenteeism and reduced levels of productivity.

In our infographic we explore the history of office layouts and its transformation into a largely dominated open plan landscape. But will the future office space continue this trend or are there better alternatives? As we spend 90,000 hours working in these environments, it’s certainly worth some serious thought.

