MTN Uganda, a unit of the South African telecoms firm, said security personnel had raided its data.

KAMPALA, July 6 (Reuters) – MTN Uganda, a unit of the South African telecoms firm, said security personnel had raided its data and disconnected four of its servers.

It said in a letter dated July 3 that it had “Reported to police a case of illegal intrusion into the data center and the disconnection of the four information servers.” (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)