Shipments of West African oil to China set to surge to a record

By Libby George

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) – Shipments of West African oil to

China are set to surge to a record in January, boosting overall

fixtures heading east to their highest in at least 14 years, a

Reuters survey of shipping fixtures and traders showed on

Wednesday.

China’s loadings are expected to jump by more than 20

percent from December to more than 1.5 million barrels per day

(bpd) in January, the survey showed.

The figure is the highest barrel-per-day total to sail for

China since September, and is some 37 percent above the same

month last year.

Traders said China’s appetite was whetted in part by the

first batch of government import quotas for 2018, which were

issued in late December, but announced in November. This

prompted some companies to book cargoes early in order to arrive

as quickly as possible.

Energy Aspects said a large amount of destocking in the

fourth quarter, which amounted to a total drawdown of some 40-60

million barrels in China, also prompted strong demand from the

world’s second-largest oil consumer.

“There’s certainly a large pull from China,” said Michal

Meidan, Asia analyst with Energy Aspects. “Demand has been good

and the runs have been high. They need the crude.”

The bookings helped to propel overall fixtures heading east

to 2.39 million bpd, a record since Reuters tracking began in

2004. The previous record was in April 2015 at 2.343 million

bpd, when India booked more than 1 million bpd.

Still, there is fierce competition for Chinese and other

Asian buyers, with U.S. crudes increasingly edging into the

market, often at the expense of West African grades.

Supply of Russian ESPO Blend is also increasing this year.

Already, PetroChina has nearly doubled the amount of Russian

crude processed at its refinery in Dalian as a new supply

agreement has come into effect.

Additionally, Meidan said China’s meteoric demand growth in

2017, which Energy Aspects pegged at roughly 800,000-900,000 bpd

year-on-year, will also slow substantially in 2018, limiting new

opportunities to sell the nation oil.

COUNTRY January BPD December BPD ‘000s

cargoes ‘000s cargoes

CHINA 52 1,594 43 1,318

INDIA 16 490 17 521

INDONESIA 2 61 4 123

TAIWAN 2 61 2 61

JAPAN 0 0 0 0

S. KOREA 0 0 0 0

OTHERS 6 184 7 215

TOTAL 78 2,390 73 2,237

(Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Mark Potter)