Nigeria follows SA with plan to increase minimum wage

ABUJA, Jan 9 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement on Wednesday that he will increase the minimum wage, but not by how much.

South Africa increased its minimum wage on January 1 to R20 ($1.44) an hour.

Buhari’s sign-off is required to raise the minimum wage, disagreements over which saw labour unions striking across Nigeria in September.

A committee set up by the government and unions has recommended a minimum wage of 30,000 naira ($98) a month to the president, which Buhari said on Wednesday would be reviewed by a technical committee. ($1 = 307.0000 naira) (Reporting by Felix Onuah Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kevin Liffey)