[IN TWEETS] Nigerians head to the polls

Nigerians finally head to the polls for the keenly contested presidential and national assembly elections.
Dear Nigerians,— Uchenna (@Demoore90210) February 23, 2019
The slogan for #NigeriaDecides is “We must vote”
It’s your right!pic.twitter.com/mCXK2esWI3
Election coverage kit loaded! #NigeriaDecides2019 @cnbcafrica @Christycolep @KennethIgbomor @Estheroawoniyi pic.twitter.com/qHsuN8XRO5— Wole Famurewa (@WoleFamurewa) February 23, 2019
Yass!!! This woman is not here for the foolishness! All business baby!! 😂😂#mood #voting #NigeriaDecide2019 #ElectionisNotWar #Election2019 photo Crd:@FarabaleAfrica pic.twitter.com/Y35EhQo9Cy— Uchenna.U (@mildyche) February 23, 2019
Electoral material arriving unit 22 on Water cooperation drive, Oniru, Lagos at 8:57 am. #NigeriaDecides2019 #NigeriaDecides410 pic.twitter.com/sQbFsNDODZ— Wole Famurewa (@WoleFamurewa) February 23, 2019
"It is empty". Electoral officers showing ballot boxes before voting. #NigeriaDecides2019 #NigeriaDecides410 pic.twitter.com/PSa3VyVyRX— Wole Famurewa (@WoleFamurewa) February 23, 2019
The ballot boxes. #NigeriaDecides2019 #NigeriaDecides410 pic.twitter.com/TE6vIMv355— Wole Famurewa (@WoleFamurewa) February 23, 2019
So this essentially happened in most places in Lagos where majorly Igbos live. Nigeria will always find a way to break your heart 💔 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2XaN7tPQqw— Sparklezzzzz (@Sparklezzzzz1) February 23, 2019
@inecnigeria This happened at Isolo Lagos, votes were set on fire#NigeriaDecides2019 #ElectionNotWar #NigeriaDecides pic.twitter.com/rZ6Z01Ifzk— WINNERMAN WILLZ (@Lightss_Up) February 23, 2019
This is happening in Okota. @inecnigeria what happens to their vote?#ElectionNotWar #NigeriaDecides2019 #NigeriaDecides pic.twitter.com/rQrvoPh9dV— 🙄🙄🙄 (@miss_ooma) February 23, 2019
#NigeriaDecides410: Voters at Asokoro 111, ECOWAS secretariat (Garki) all smiles and ready to cast their votes. #NigeriaDecides2019 #2019Elections pic.twitter.com/ev6YIuzpNZ— CNBC Africa (@cnbcafrica) February 23, 2019
Did you know that there are 84.2 million people have registered to vote in #Nigeria's 2019 presidential elections? The youth represents 51.1% of the registered voters.— CNBC Africa (@cnbcafrica) February 23, 2019
Source: INEC @inecnigeria #NigeriaDecides #NigeriaDecides2019 #CNBCAfrica pic.twitter.com/JGp7Cm25bC
Who gets the Nigerian vote? Follow it all vote by vote live on @cnbcafrica at 4 pm CAT pic.twitter.com/aCDrF9mw49— Chris Bishop (@ChrisBishopZA) February 23, 2019
#NigeriaDecides410: Counting and sorting ongoing at polling unit 028 Maitama, Abuja and polling unit 037 Victoria Island, Lagos respectively. #NigeriaDecides2019 #2019Elections pic.twitter.com/340LeLKsu4— CNBC Africa (@cnbcafrica) February 23, 2019
The #electionday came and #ivoted. Proudly!! pic.twitter.com/vGOTsZXwVx— Asaba Boy (@_aideology) February 23, 2019
Voting done and dusted, my polling Unit was generally peaceful, though we had to stay in the sun for over two hours, it was a time well spent chatting with neighbors, especially my @elevationng connect group members who turned out to cast their votes. #election2019 #ivoted pic.twitter.com/MaYoBFvxWw— Godman Akinlabi (@PGeeman) February 23, 2019