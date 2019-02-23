[IN TWEETS] Nigerians head to the polls

Nigerians finally head to the polls for the keenly contested presidential and national assembly elections.

Dear Nigerians,



The slogan for #NigeriaDecides is “We must vote”



It’s your right!pic.twitter.com/mCXK2esWI3 — Uchenna (@Demoore90210) February 23, 2019

Electoral material arriving unit 22 on Water cooperation drive, Oniru, Lagos at 8:57 am. #NigeriaDecides2019 #NigeriaDecides410 pic.twitter.com/sQbFsNDODZ — Wole Famurewa (@WoleFamurewa) February 23, 2019

So this essentially happened in most places in Lagos where majorly Igbos live. Nigeria will always find a way to break your heart 💔 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2XaN7tPQqw — Sparklezzzzz (@Sparklezzzzz1) February 23, 2019

#NigeriaDecides410: Voters at Asokoro 111, ECOWAS secretariat (Garki) all smiles and ready to cast their votes. #NigeriaDecides2019 #2019Elections pic.twitter.com/ev6YIuzpNZ — CNBC Africa (@cnbcafrica) February 23, 2019

Did you know that there are 84.2 million people have registered to vote in #Nigeria's 2019 presidential elections? The youth represents 51.1% of the registered voters.



Source: INEC @inecnigeria #NigeriaDecides #NigeriaDecides2019 #CNBCAfrica pic.twitter.com/JGp7Cm25bC — CNBC Africa (@cnbcafrica) February 23, 2019

Who gets the Nigerian vote? Follow it all vote by vote live on ⁦@cnbcafrica⁩ at 4 pm CAT pic.twitter.com/aCDrF9mw49 — Chris Bishop (@ChrisBishopZA) February 23, 2019

#NigeriaDecides410: Counting and sorting ongoing at polling unit 028 Maitama, Abuja and polling unit 037 Victoria Island, Lagos respectively. #NigeriaDecides2019 #2019Elections pic.twitter.com/340LeLKsu4 — CNBC Africa (@cnbcafrica) February 23, 2019