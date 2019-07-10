Airtel Africa shares jump 10% on Nigeria listing Airtel Africa shares gained 10 per cent on its debut cross-border secondary listing on the Nigerian bourse. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa for more. July 10, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos AfCFTA: Understanding the rules of origin Videos #Africa50 GSM Panel: Innovation Hubs as Catalysts of Africa’s Innovation Economy Videos Why property companies are reducing their Africa exposure Uncategorized TymeBank Founder Rolf Eichweber on the digital banking outlook for SA Videos Setting Nigeria’s agenda for agriculture Uncategorized Listed property stocks are underperforming, here’s where to find value Uncategorized The JSE’s winners & laggards, how to pick the next CEO Interviews African Investment Forum: AfDB holds Abuja roadshow Videos George Guvamatanga on why Zimbabwe’s economy is turning the corner Videos Virgin Money South Africa seek to expand digital payment services across the continent CEO Interviews FNB looks to digitise Islamic banking in SA Closing Bell West Africa GSE eyes demutualisation by year end Videos Addressing Africa’s under-investment in health sector CEO Interviews Is leapfrogging the answer to Africa’s economic challenges? Analyst Interviews Nigerian equities dip after Airtel listing Videos Next Einstein Forum’s Nathalie Munyampenda on tech hubs as drivers of social economic development Videos Rwanda celebrates 25th liberation anniversary Videos Matjila: Recruiting senior PIC mgmt from outside damaged standards Videos AFCFTA: Tax implications for Nigeria Videos What to expect from Nigeria’s fixed income & FX markets Latest Posts Why Zimbabwe public workers have rejected government’s $21 million pay rise... July 10, 2019 AfCFTA: Understanding the rules of origin July 10, 2019 #Africa50 GSM Panel: Innovation Hubs as Catalysts of Africa’s Innovation Economy July 10, 2019 Why property companies are reducing their Africa exposure July 10, 2019 TymeBank Founder Rolf Eichweber on the digital banking outlook for SA July 10, 2019 Video AfCFTA: Understanding the rules of origin July 10, 2019 #Africa50 GSM Panel: Innovation Hubs as Catalysts of Africa’s Innovation Economy July 10, 2019 Why property companies are reducing their Africa exposure July 10, 2019 TymeBank Founder Rolf Eichweber on the digital banking outlook for SA July 10, 2019 Setting Nigeria’s agenda for agriculture July 10, 2019