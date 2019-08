PwC’s capital markets outlook for Nigeria

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) says the lack of liquidity and currency volatility are some of the top main concerns with listing on emerging market stock exchanges. With the NSE All-Share Index down over 12 per cent year-to-date, to discuss the outlook of Nigeria’s capital markets, Alice Tomdio, Director of Capital Markets Services Group at PwC joins CNBC Africa for more.