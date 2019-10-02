Nigeria turns 59: Key takeaways from Buhari’s speech on economy, security

During his Independence Day celebration broadcast, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari stated that his administration inherited a skewed economy, where the oil sector comprised of only 8 per cent of GDP but contributed 70 and 90 per cent of government revenue and foreign exchange earnings respectively. To analyse the President’s speech and assess Nigeria’s performance in the past 59 years – Kyari Bukar, Former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and from Osun State, South West Nigeria, Professor and Former Presidential aspirant Remi Sonaiya joins CNBC Africa for more.