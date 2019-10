An analysis of Nigeria-South Africa bi-lateral trade relations

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is in South Africa for a 3-day state visit where he will be hosted by South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa. The visit will feature among others a Joint Business Forum with a focus on trade and investment. To discuss the significance of this visit, Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CGF Advisory and Pabina Yinkere, Chief Investment Officer at Sigma Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.