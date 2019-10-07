AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina on upcoming Africa Investment Forum, winning lifetime achievement award

As the world gears up for the African Development Bank's (AfDB) Africa Investment Forum (AIF) 2019, AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina says one of the distinct additions to this year's forum is that the African Development Bank will work with all commercial banks across Africa, development finance institutions, global Sovereign Wealth Funds as well as pension funds. On the side-lines of the Hallmarks of Labour event in Lagos, where he won the Emeka Anyaoku Lifetime Achievement award, Dr. Adesina joins CNBC Africa's Christy Cole for more.