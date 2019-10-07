BUA creating endless development opportunities with new food complex

The Project Manager of BUA Group's Internal Revenue Service (IRS) project at the foods manufacturer's Port Harcourt plant in Nigeria, Kumar Ashok says the beauty of the project is that the advanced and up-to-date technology adopted means production could be monitored from anywhere across the world. In an exclusive interview after a tour of the plant, Project Manager at BUA IRS, Kumar Ashok joins CNBC Africa's Christy Cole for more.