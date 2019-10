What to expect ahead of President Buhari’s 2020 budget presentation

Nigeria's Federal Executive Council is meeting to finalise the 2020 budget ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari's much-anticipated presentation to a joint session of the National Assembly tomorrow. Last week, the senate increased the proposed 2020 budget to N10.7 trillion. Steve Osho, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.