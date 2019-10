World Bank’s outlook for SSA economies

The World Bank says Sub-Sahara Africa’s economy has remained sluggish mainly hampered by persistent uncertainty in the global economy and the slow pace of reforms to enhance domestic resilience. The World Bank projects a 2.6 per cent economic growth for the region this year. This is 0.2 per cent lower than its projections in April. From Washington DC to discuss this, Albert Zeufack, Chief Economist for Africa at the World Bank joins CNBC Africa.