Nigeria discovers oil & gas deposits in Benue

Nigeria’s National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has discovered oil and gas deposits in the Kolmani River II Well on the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin, in the North- Eastern part of the country. To discuss this story and global response to oil dynamics, Abiodun Adesanya, CEO of Dege Conek joins CNBC Africa.