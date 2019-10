Olusola Teniola on why Nigeria’s telcos must be transparent in USSD pricing, end-user billing

Telecom operators in Nigeria say the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data is not a sunk cost and have called on the Nigerian Communications Commission to implement the legal determination of the USSD. Olusola Teniola, President of Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) joins CNBC Africa for more.