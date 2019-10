Team Requid wins first ever NSE X-Kathon: Requid Co-founder Felix Imafidon speaks

With over 100 applications, the winners of the first ever X-Kathon event organised by Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) were announced with Team Requid emerging as the overall winner of the event. CNBC Africa’s Samuel Onalaru caught up with Co-founder of Requid, Felix Imafidon for more.