All eyes on Ghanaian banks as earnings trickle in As earnings season enters full swing, Collins Appiah, Economic Advisor at Services Integrity & Loans joins CNBC Africa to breakdown 9-month results of some listed banks on Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). October 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Xineo’sVian Chinner on the complementary relationship of A.I and market behaviour Videos Improved Foods CEO Amar Ali on the next decade of Sustainable Development Goals Videos Artificial Intelligence in Africa: Understanding the trends article Highlights special of finmin Mboweni’s #midtermbudget speech Beyond Markets Nigeria’s map regulation: What are its opportunities & challenges? Videos Post #MTBPS2019 analysis: Key takeaways from finmin Mboweni’s #midtermbudget speech Daily Newsletter Nigeria’s presidential election: Supreme Court dismisses Abubakar’s petition Daily Newsletter Kenya declares tax on second hand cars illegal Daily Newsletter Kenya Airways on earnings, nationalisation & expansion plans Videos Chapel Hill: Liquidity in OMO market likely to reduce on OMO guideline article SA finmin Mboweni presents 2019 #MTBPS (Full speech) Videos Post #MTBPS2019 analysis: Markets react to finmin Mboweni’s #midtermbudget speech Videos Pre #MTBPS2019 analysis: What to expect from S.A’s mid-term budget speech Videos Nigeria’s House of Representatives passes amended PSC Act: What the bill means for Nigeria’s oil & gas sector Videos Access Bank gives update on Transnational Bank of Kenya acquisition Videos Why Steyn City is investing R5.5bn in SA’s economy Videos What the new property bill means for transformation Videos How DRDGold plans to stop theft at mines East Africa Rwanda recognises green mobility with launch of electric cars East Africa ADMI, Rubika boosts Kenya’s movie industry with €800mn film facility LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Xineo’sVian Chinner on the complementary relationship of A.I and market behaviour October 31, 2019 Improved Foods CEO Amar Ali on the next decade of ... October 31, 2019 Artificial Intelligence in Africa: Understanding the trends October 31, 2019 Highlights special of finmin Mboweni’s #midtermbudget speech October 31, 2019 Nigeria’s map regulation: What are its opportunities & challenges? October 31, 2019 Video Xineo’sVian Chinner on the complementary relationship of A.I and market behaviour October 31, 2019 Improved Foods CEO Amar Ali on the next decade of ... October 31, 2019 Artificial Intelligence in Africa: Understanding the trends October 31, 2019 Highlights special of finmin Mboweni’s #midtermbudget speech October 31, 2019 Nigeria’s map regulation: What are its opportunities & challenges? October 31, 2019