AfDB shareholders approve 125% capital increase to maintain AAA rating

The Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer of African Development Bank (AfDB), Swazi Tshabalala says the 125 per cent capital increase by its shareholders will empower the AfDB with a direct lending capacity of 100 billion dollars in the next 10 years. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss this on the side-lines of an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting in Abidjan.