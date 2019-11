Insurance recapitalisation race heats up as NAICOM confirms 3 mergers

As Nigerian Insurer’s race towards increasing their capital base before the June 2020 deadline set by the industry regulator, shareholders are seeking for an extension to the deadline. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has confirmed three mergers within the industry. Joshua Ojo, Partner at Deloitte Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria’s insurance recapitalisation drive.