Ramaphosa on tackling unemployment, inequality & poverty

In an exclusive interview on CNBC Africa today, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country is working to get to the root cause of poverty in order to address the challenges of inequality in South Africa. He said this while responding to questions from guests in Lagos during this interaction. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives and Member of Nigeria's Economic Advisory Council and George Etomi, Principal Partner of Etomi and Partners joins CNBC Africa to engage with South Africa's President.