Markets react to Governor Emefiele’s decision to keep rates on hold

Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep the benchmark Interest rate unchanged at 13.5 per cent. In its communiqué, the MPC noted that holding its current policy position offers pathways for appraising the effect of policies encouraging lending by the banks. Head of Research at Vetiva, Usoro Essien joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s banking sector.