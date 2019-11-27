Nigeria’s Finance Bill 2019: PwC’s Oyedele on what the bill means to the country’s economy

Calls for exhaustive dialogue continue to trail the passage of Nigeria’s Finance Bill 2019. Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria, says the bill is in line with global best practices and offers potential positive impact for Nigeria’s economy. He joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole on the side-lines of the Executive Session on Finance Bill and Tax Strategy where Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed convened with stakeholders to discuss the country’s 2019 Finance Bill.