Nigeria’s manufacturing sector receives N459.69bn boost

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says gross credit to the manufacturing sector was N459.69 billion between the end of May and end of October this year. The inflow credited to the Apex Bank’s recent policy on loan-to-deposit ratio. Meanwhile, the Real GDP growth in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector was 1.1 per cent year on year in the third quarter of the year. President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed joins CNBC Africa to discuss this story.