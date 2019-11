Lagos Tech Fair: Zenith Bank’s Onyeagwu: Funding is critical for the 4IR

Zenith Bank says it is prepared to support Nigeria’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and creative ecosystems with funding, which the bank calls a critical tool for participating in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). GMD and CEO of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu discussed this with CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole at the bank’s Tech Fair in Lagos.