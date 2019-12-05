African Economic Conference: Hanan Morsy on how to build capacity development for African youths

The theme of this year's African Economic Conference focuses on jobs, entrepreneurship and capacity development for African youths. This was jointly organised by African Development Bank (AfDB), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Hanan Morsy, Director for Macroeconomic Forecasting and Research at AfDB joins CNBC Africa to discuss the ways to build capacity development for African youths.