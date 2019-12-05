Practical Nigerian Content: Iroghama Obuoforibo: Collaboration vital for capacity building

Stakeholder-engagements at the 9th Practical Nigerian Content have revolved around leveraging local content to grow Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, deepening the sector’s contributions to GDP as well as re-working policies. On the sidelines of the event, Chief Operating Officer of Starzs Investments, Iroghama Obuoforibo joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole, to discuss collaborations which are vital to building capacity of service providers within the industry and how they must be deliberately cultivate.