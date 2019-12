DMO: $22.7bn borrowing request consistent with debt strategy

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team on a technical assistance mission recently met with Nigeria's Debt Management Office to discuss Nigeria's Medium Term Debt Management Strategy. Meanwhile, Nigeria is aiming to earn at least 80 per cent of revenues from non-oil sources in the next three years. Egie Akpata, Director of Union Capital Markets joins me to discuss these stories and more.