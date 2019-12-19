Cars45 CEO Etop Ikpe on how Nigeria can grow its automotive sector Automotive trading platform, Cars45, is testing new waters with an expansion to Ghana and Kenya. CEO of Cars45, Etop Ikpe joins CNBC Africa to discuss their expansion plans. December 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Why this SA billionaire is excited about District Six judgement Videos Former Eskom managers arrested over alleged R745mn fraud Videos Kairos Capital CEO: Nigeria should re-open its borders, tighten protocols article Jamil Ampomah how Africa can tap into the next decade of opportunities Videos Novus CEO on how the company is re-positioning itself as traditional textbook sales decline Videos US president Trump impeached by the House on both articles Videos Fitch affirms SA’s outlook as negative Videos A look at key drivers of Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx markets in 2019 Videos Highlight Special of the Transformers Summit 2019 article Why this Uber for trucks believes that if you are in the Middle East you need to be in Africa Videos Trump’s impeachment goes to a vote, how will this impact the 2020 presidential elections? Videos DA wants independent audit at Eskom East Africa Rwanda looks to deepen trade ties with Oman, hosts 10th Omani Products Trade show Videos Financial Derivatives CEO Rewane on Nigeria’s 2020 budget & its impact on the economy Daily Newsletter Renaissance Capital: Eurobond issuance to be 1% of Africa’s GDP in 2020 East Africa 250 Start Ups, UR sign MoU to support tech start-ups in Rwanda Daily Newsletter How the new Renergen project could help bridge SA’s electricity gap Videos Global gender inequality broadens Daily Newsletter PIC Commission hands over final report Daily Newsletter Vetiva’s capital markets outlook for Nigeria LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Billionaire Warren Buffett: This is the ‘one easy way’ to increase... December 19, 2019 Why this SA billionaire is excited about District Six judgement December 19, 2019 Former Eskom managers arrested over alleged R745mn fraud December 19, 2019 Kairos Capital CEO: Nigeria should re-open its borders, tighten protocols December 19, 2019 Jamil Ampomah how Africa can tap into the next decade of... December 19, 2019 Video Why this SA billionaire is excited about District Six judgement December 19, 2019 Former Eskom managers arrested over alleged R745mn fraud December 19, 2019 Kairos Capital CEO: Nigeria should re-open its borders, tighten protocols December 19, 2019 Jamil Ampomah how Africa can tap into the next decade of... December 19, 2019 Cars45 CEO Etop Ikpe on how Nigeria can grow its automotive... December 19, 2019