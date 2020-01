Will West Africa realise its journey to a single currency?

Since the West African Economic and Monetary Union agreed to rename its CFA Franc to the "Eco", Ghana's government has indicated interest to join the West African currency, but without the planned peg to the Euro. Nigeria's government on the other says it is still studying the development. With the currency set to kick off by the end of the year – Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implications.