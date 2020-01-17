Nigeria’s inflation in December at 11.98% y/y Nigeria’s headline inflation reached 11.98 per cent year-on-year in December 2019. Olamide Adeboboye, Research Analyst at ARM Securities joins CNBC Africa to discuss the trends behind the figures and more. January 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Where Anchor Capital is putting its money in 2020 Videos Moir, Moyo, Viranna & more: What’s behind SA’s high turnover of CEOs? Videos More buyers selling to generate liquidity: Nigerian market review East Africa Airtel acquires 12-year unified license, undergoes name-change: Rwanda weekly round-up East Africa Mastercard on the role of fintechs in closing the financial inclusion gap in Africa Captains of Industry Rwanda commits to total electrification by 2024 Videos How Ghana is leveraging its home-grown talent to expand its entertainment industry Videos DMO: Foreign investors cut participation in bond market in 2019 Videos Rwanda Stock Exchange to target SMEs in 2020 Videos AlphaCode’s top fintech trends to watch in 2020 Videos How corruption is undermining Zim’s turnaround plans Videos South Sudan’s rebounding oil sector the catalyst behind growing economy Beyond Markets Atlantis The Palm: The power of public relations Daily Newsletter FinMin Mboweni on Davos, budget, thieves, rats and mice Daily Newsletter Is there light at the end of the tunnel for SA’s economy? East Africa Ministry of Health, Abbott team up to fight diabetes in Rwanda Daily Newsletter Sibanye CEO on Marikana restructuring, PGM outlook & self-generation of power Daily Newsletter FDC: Nigeria’s December 2019 inflation to hit 12.10% Videos Driving inclusive human capital investment in Nigeria Debates The Green Economy: Building Human Capital in Africa LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Where Anchor Capital is putting its money in 2020 January 17, 2020 Kenya is in talks with World Bank for $1 billion loan January 17, 2020 Moir, Moyo, Viranna & more: What’s behind SA’s high turnover of... January 17, 2020 More buyers selling to generate liquidity: Nigerian market review January 17, 2020 Airtel acquires 12-year unified license, undergoes name-change: Rwanda weekly round-up January 17, 2020 Video Where Anchor Capital is putting its money in 2020 January 17, 2020 Moir, Moyo, Viranna & more: What’s behind SA’s high turnover of... January 17, 2020 More buyers selling to generate liquidity: Nigerian market review January 17, 2020 Airtel acquires 12-year unified license, undergoes name-change: Rwanda weekly round-up January 17, 2020 Mastercard on the role of fintechs in closing the financial inclusion... January 17, 2020