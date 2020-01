Afreximbank signs N300bn domestic bonds programme

The rise of domestic bonds by development finance institutions within Nigeria attest to the market's growth, points to a deep and liquid bond market and issuers looking to raise long term capital. That’s according to Kobby Bensti-Enchill, Executive Director, and Head of Debt Capital Markets for West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Capital. He spoke to CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole at the signing ceremony of the Afreximbank N300 billion bonds programmes.