LCCI reacts to the ban on motorcycles from Nigeria’s commercial hub

The Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), says the proliferation of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in Lagos state are manifestations of the shortcomings of the transportation system within the state. The statement was in reaction to the ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles in most parts of Lagos state. Muda Yusuf, Director of General of the LCCI joins CNBC Africa for more.