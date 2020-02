How Nigeria is growing its ‘love economy’ on Valentine’s Day

The world’s love economy is growing five times faster than the global economy. That’s according to the annual Mastercard Love Index. The index shows a 64 per cent spike in online transactions in the Valentine’s Day period against 57 per cent globally over the past three years. So how profitable is the business of love in Nigeria? Funmi Omoyele, Managing Director of PEC Events joins CNBC Africa for more.