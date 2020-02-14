NCAA urges airlines to exercise caution amid Harmattan dust haze

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has urged airline operators and other stakeholders to adopt safety caution as the Harmattan dust haze persists. This comes as the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) projects an earlier than normal onset of rainfall nationwide. Desmond Majekodunmi, Environmentalist and Founder of Lufasi Urban Forest Park joins CNBC Africa to discuss how Nigeria can prepare for these weather challenges.