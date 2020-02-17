Amni’s Wale Olafisan on the future of Africa’s oil and gas sector

The International Energy Agency says oil demand is set to fall this quarter for the first time since the financial crisis in 2009 on the back of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Meanwhile, oil producer group, OPEC and its allies have agreed to cut output by 1.7 million barrels per day until the end of March this year to support the market. So how will these dynamics in the oil market impact Africa? Wale Olafisan, Group Managing Director of Amni International Petroleum Company joins CNBC Africa for more.