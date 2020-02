DMO: Nigeria to pick advisers for $3.3bn Eurobond

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO) plans to appoint advisers for a 3.3 billion Eurobond issue through an open competitive bid process. The DMO says it expects to complete an approval process for the sale soon. Dipo Ajayi, Head of Fixed Income and Forex at Chapel Hill Denham joins CBNC Africa for more....