Evaluating Nigeria’s border policy 6 months on

Despite pressure from its neighbouring West African countries, Nigeria continues to insist on compliance with the ECOWAS Protocol as a condition for relaxing its border restrictions. Deputy Comptroller and PRO of Nigeria Customs Service, Joseph Attah tells states that never at any time was a January terminal date set for Nigeria’s border restriction and also talks economic gains and progress with Nigeria's neighbours, six months on. He joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole for more.