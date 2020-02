Assessing IMF’s Article IV consultation to Nigeria

The International Monetary Fund has revised its forecast for Nigeria’s economic growth to 2 from 2.5 per cent for this year. The IMF says the new forecast reflects the impact of lower international oil prices, expected uptick in inflation and deteriorating terms of trade and capital outflows which will weaken the Nigeria's external position. Winston Osuchukwu, Co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more....