Access Bank: CBN sold N300bn at Thursday’s OMO auction

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold about N300 billion at Thursday's OMO Auction and mopped up about 48 percent of the maturity. Meanwhile, traders say they expect money market rates to remain stable today on the back of the high system liquidity. Ajoke Adepoju, Forex Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a review of trading session at Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market....