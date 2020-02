Privatisation opened up Nigeria’s power sector, diversified economy, says Eko Electric’s George Etomi

Following controversies trailing Nigeria's power sector with power distribution companies taking most of the heat, Director, Eko Distribution Company, George Etomi, says the sector’s privatisation agenda would flourish once the government takes a step back. This comes as the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) say they will resist any attempt to hand over their assets.