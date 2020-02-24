How can technology improve Côte d’Ivoire’s cocoa production?

The inability to link Ivorian cocoa to the farmers raises questions on the sustainability of Cote d’Ivoire’s cocoa sector. That’s according to Edward George an Independent Commodities expert. George notes that at least 3 quarters of Ivorian cocoa production is not traced back to its source but adds that new technology can make it possible to digitally connect the farmer to the value chain. He joins CNBC Africa to discuss how technology is helping to improve cocoa production in Cote d’Ivoire.