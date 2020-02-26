FY’19 earnings: What’s the state of Nigerian banks?


As more full-year earnings trickle in, Muyiwa Oni, Regional Head of Equity Research at Standard Bank Group joins CNBC Africa for more on the state of Nigeria's banking sector.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved