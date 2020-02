Zenith Bank CEO Ebenezer Onyeagwu gives 2020 guidance

The Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu says Nigeria cannot grow so much in a global space where growth is already sluggish and muted because of the impact of the coronavirus. He also says the guidance calls for cautious optimism. Onyeagwu shared his thoughts on what to expect this year with CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi.